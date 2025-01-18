Illinois State faces UIC after Dowell’s 22-point outing

Illinois State Redbirds (10-7, 4-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (5-10, 2-4 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-7, 4-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (5-10, 2-4 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays UIC after Shannon Dowell scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 79-65 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames have gone 4-3 in home games. UIC is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redbirds are 4-2 against MVC opponents. Illinois State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UIC’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UIC allows.

The Flames and Redbirds square off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 11.5 points.

Maya Wong is averaging 7.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Redbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

