Illinois State faces Indiana State following Dowell’s 28-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (2-10, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-6, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Indiana State after Shannon Dowell scored 28 points in Illinois State’s 91-80 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Redbirds have gone 2-2 at home.

The Sycamores are 0-1 in MVC play. Indiana State has a 1-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Illinois State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%).

The Redbirds and Sycamores meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dowell is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Redbirds.

Chloe Williams is averaging 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.