Illinois State earns 74-68 victory against Murray State

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Caden Boser’s 17 points helped Illinois State defeat Murray State 74-68 on Thursday night.

Boser shot 7 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Redbirds (9-5, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Malachi Poindexter shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to add 17 points. Johnny Kinziger shot 6 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Jacobi Wood finished with 21 points and four assists for the Racers (7-7, 1-2). Murray State also got 18 points and eight rebounds from Kylen Milton. AJ Ferguson finished with 15 points.

Boser scored 11 points in the first half for Illinois State, who led 33-25 at the break. Illinois State was outscored by two points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Kinziger led the way with 13 second-half points.

Both teams play on Sunday. Illinois State hosts Southern Illinois and Murray State travels to play Drake.

