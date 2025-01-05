Illinois plays Minnesota following Bryant’s 32-point outing

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-1, 2-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-1, 2-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays Minnesota after Genesis Bryant scored 32 points in Illinois’ 84-75 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Golden Gophers have gone 9-0 at home. Minnesota is 12-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fighting Illini are 1-2 in Big Ten play. Illinois has a 9-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Minnesota averages 77.2 points, 18.2 more per game than the 59.0 Illinois gives up. Illinois has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 34.4% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Fighting Illini square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Stewart is averaging 11.6 points for the Golden Gophers.

Bryant is averaging 14.2 points for the Fighting Illini.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

