Illinois hosts Purdue following Bostic’s 20-point performance

Purdue Boilermakers (7-12, 0-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Purdue after Kendall Bostic scored 20 points in Illinois’ 85-60 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Fighting Illini are 10-2 on their home court. Illinois is seventh in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.6 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Boilermakers have gone 0-8 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue allows 74.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.6 points per game.

Illinois is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Purdue allows to opponents. Purdue has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Boilermakers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Genesis Bryant averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Bostic is averaging 16.4 points and 11.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Destini Lombard is averaging 12 points and 2.3 steals for the Boilermakers. Rashunda Jones is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

