Illinois hosts No. 23 Iowa after Bryant’s 20-point performance

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (11-4, 1-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts No. 23 Iowa after Genesis Bryant scored 20 points in Illinois’ 68-61 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Fighting Illini are 9-1 on their home court. Illinois ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Bostic averaging 8.8.

The Hawkeyes are 2-2 against conference opponents. Iowa ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Hannah Stuelke averaging 7.7.

Illinois scores 72.9 points, 8.1 more per game than the 64.8 Iowa allows. Iowa averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Illinois gives up.

The Fighting Illini and Hawkeyes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bostic is averaging 15.6 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

Taylor McCabe averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.