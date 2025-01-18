Ilic scores 15 as Loyola Maryland defeats Lehigh 76-60

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Veljko Ilic helped lead Loyola Maryland over Lehigh on Saturday with 15 points off of the…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Veljko Ilic helped lead Loyola Maryland over Lehigh on Saturday with 15 points off of the bench in a 76-60 win.

Ilic added nine rebounds for the Greyhounds (8-9, 3-3 Patriot League). Milos Ilic added 14 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor plus six rebounds. Jacob Theodosiou had 12 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Edouard Benoit led the way for the Mountain Hawks (6-11, 1-5) with 15 points. Cam Gillus also had 15 points for Lehigh. Nasir Whitlock recorded 10 points and five assists.

Veljko Ilic scored 10 points in the first half and Loyola went into halftime trailing 33-31. Loyola turned a one-point second-half advantage into a nine-point lead with an 8-0 run to make it 46-37 with 14:17 remaining in the half. Milos Ilic scored 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

