Ike and No. 16 Gonzaga host Oregon State

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-5, 3-2 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-4, 5-0 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (13-5, 3-2 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Gonzaga faces Oregon State after Graham Ike scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 88-75 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers have gone 10-1 in home games. Oregon State ranks second in the WCC in team defense, giving up 63.2 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is the WCC leader with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ike averaging 5.3.

Oregon State scores 77.2 points, 7.6 more per game than the 69.6 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Kingz is shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 11.4 points.

Ike is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.