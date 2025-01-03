Idowu, Northern Kentucky Norse to visit Lutz, Milwaukee Panthers

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-12, 0-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-12, 1-4 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Anna…

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-12, 0-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-12, 1-4 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anna Lutz and Milwaukee host Halle Idowu and Northern Kentucky in Horizon action.

The Panthers are 3-3 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Norse are 0-4 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks ninth in the Horizon with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Mya Meredith averaging 5.4.

Milwaukee is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Milwaukee has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The Panthers and Norse match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lutz is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Panthers.

Idowu is shooting 52.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Norse: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

