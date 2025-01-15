Idowu and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit conference foe Youngstown State

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-12, 3-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-10, 2-5 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-12, 3-4 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-10, 2-5 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Halle Idowu and Northern Kentucky take on Jewel Watkins and Youngstown State on Wednesday.

The Penguins are 6-2 on their home court. Youngstown State has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Norse are 3-4 in Horizon play. Northern Kentucky averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Youngstown State is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Youngstown State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 35.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Penguins.

Macey Blevins is averaging 12.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

