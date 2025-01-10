Idaho State visits Weber State for conference showdown

Idaho State Bengals (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (4-8, 1-1 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (4-8, 1-1 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kacey Spink and Idaho State take on Taylor Smith and Weber State on Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 at home. Weber State ranks ninth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Bengals are 1-1 in Big Sky play. Idaho State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Spink averaging 7.4.

Weber State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Weber State allows.

The Wildcats and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Sophia Covello is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 8.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

