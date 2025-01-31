Idaho State visits Idaho after Nelson’s 30-point game

Idaho State Bengals (7-12, 2-6 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (15-5, 7-2 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho State Bengals (7-12, 2-6 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (15-5, 7-2 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Idaho State after Olivia Nelson scored 30 points in Idaho’s 77-62 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vandals have gone 9-1 at home. Idaho is second in the Big Sky with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jennifer Aadland averaging 8.1.

The Bengals are 2-6 against conference opponents. Idaho State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Idaho’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 34.6% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The Vandals and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 11.0 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kacey Spink is averaging 6.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bengals. Sophia Covello is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

