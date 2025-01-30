Idaho State visits Eastern Washington, looks to stop road skid

Idaho State Bengals (7-11, 2-5 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (6-14, 2-6 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (7-11, 2-5 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (6-14, 2-6 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State will attempt to break its four-game road losing streak when the Bengals take on Eastern Washington.

The Eagles are 6-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington allows 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Bengals have gone 2-5 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State allows 65.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Eastern Washington’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 59.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 66.1 Eastern Washington allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kacey Spink is averaging 5.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bengals. Sophia Covello is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

