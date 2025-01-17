Idaho State plays Montana on 3-game road skid

Idaho State Bengals (6-9, 1-3 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (6-10, 2-3 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Idaho State Bengals (6-9, 1-3 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (6-10, 2-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State will look to stop its three-game road slide when the Bengals visit Montana.

The Grizzlies are 5-3 on their home court. Montana ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Waddington averaging 4.7.

The Bengals are 1-3 in conference matchups. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 11.0 assists per game led by Kacey Spink averaging 2.6.

Montana averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 59.3 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 68.6 Montana gives up.

The Grizzlies and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 assists for the Grizzlies.

Maria Dias is shooting 36.9% and averaging 10.3 points for the Bengals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 58.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.