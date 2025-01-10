Idaho State hosts Weber State after Darling’s 22-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (6-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (6-10, 0-2 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts Weber State after Dylan Darling scored 22 points in Idaho State’s 93-92 overtime loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Bengals have gone 4-1 at home. Idaho State averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 0-2 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is third in the Big Sky with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dyson Koehler averaging 4.4.

Idaho State averages 75.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.3 Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 9.2 more points per game (76.4) than Idaho State allows (67.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darling is averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bengals.

Miguel Tomley averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

