Idaho State faces Montana, aims to end road losing streak

Idaho State Bengals (6-9, 1-3 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (6-10, 2-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State will look to break its three-game road slide when the Bengals visit Montana.

The Grizzlies are 5-3 on their home court. Montana is eighth in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 68.6 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Bengals have gone 1-3 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is ninth in the Big Sky scoring 59.3 points per game and is shooting 37.7%.

Montana scores 64.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 65.3 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 59.3 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 68.6 Montana gives up to opponents.

The Grizzlies and Bengals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Waddington is averaging 8.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Sophia Covello averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 58.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

