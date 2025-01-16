Idaho State earns 70-67 victory against Montana State

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck had 22 points in Idaho State’s 70-67 victory against Montana State on Thursday night.…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Connor Hollenbeck had 22 points in Idaho State’s 70-67 victory against Montana State on Thursday night.

Hollenbeck shot 7 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bengals (7-8, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Dylan Darling scored 19 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Griffin went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Bobcats (6-12, 1-4) were led by Tyler Patterson, who posted 18 points. Brandon Walker added 18 points for Montana State. Bryce Zephir finished with nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Idaho State hosts Montana and Montana State travels to play Weber State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.