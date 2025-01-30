Idaho State and Eastern Washington square off for conference showdown

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-15, 2-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-10, 3-4 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-15, 2-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (8-10, 3-4 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -6; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Jake O’Neil and Idaho State host Nic McClain and Eastern Washington in Big Sky play.

The Bengals have gone 6-2 at home. Idaho State is the Big Sky leader with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by O’Neil averaging 4.0.

The Eagles are 2-6 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Idaho State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Idaho State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bengals. O’Neil is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Emmett Marquardt is averaging 8.8 points for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.