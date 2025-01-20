Idaho plays Montana following Gonzalez’s 20-point showing

Idaho Vandals (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Idaho Vandals (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (11-8, 4-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Montana after Kristian Gonzalez scored 20 points in Idaho’s 83-76 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Grizzlies have gone 8-1 in home games. Montana ranks ninth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.2 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Vandals have gone 3-2 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Montana’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Idaho allows. Idaho averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Montana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Moore is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Grizzlies.

Julius Mims is averaging 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Vandals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Vandals: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

