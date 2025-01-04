Idaho hosts Williams and Montana

Montana Grizzlies (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-8, 1-0 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Montana Grizzlies (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-8, 1-0 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on Idaho after Money Williams scored 26 points in Montana’s 92-81 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals are 4-2 on their home court. Idaho is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies are 1-0 in Big Sky play. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Joe Pridgen averaging 10.0.

Idaho is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Montana allows to opponents. Montana averages 77.5 points per game, 2.9 more than the 74.6 Idaho allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mrus is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 11.5 points.

Williams is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.