Idaho hosts Weber State following Parra’s 30-point game

Weber State Wildcats (7-10, 4-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (14-5, 6-2 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Idaho after Kendra Parra scored 30 points in Weber State’s 68-52 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vandals are 8-1 in home games. Idaho is 13-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 65.9 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Idaho averages 67.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 69.0 Weber State allows. Weber State scores 7.5 more points per game (65.9) than Idaho gives up (58.4).

The Vandals and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Nelson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 10.7 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lanae Billy is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.2 points. Taylor Smith is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

