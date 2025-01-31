Idaho faces Idaho State following Mrus’ 21-point game

Idaho Vandals (10-12, 5-4 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-10, 4-4 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on Idaho State after Tyler Mrus scored 21 points in Idaho’s 82-74 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals are 7-2 in home games. Idaho State is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Vandals are 5-4 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Idaho State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Idaho State have averaged.

The Bengals and Vandals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bengals. Jake O’Neil is averaging 14.1 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games.

Mrus averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Vandals: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

