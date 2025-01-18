Idaho faces Eastern Washington in conference matchup

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-11, 2-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-10, 2-2 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-11, 2-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-10, 2-2 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -2; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Payne and Idaho host Nic McClain and Eastern Washington in Big Sky play Saturday.

The Vandals are 4-3 in home games. Idaho is eighth in the Big Sky with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Julius Mims averaging 7.6.

The Eagles are 2-2 against conference opponents. Eastern Washington averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Idaho scores 74.1 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 76.4 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 11.8 points for the Vandals.

McClain is averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.