Ian Martinez dominates final 6 minutes of second half to lead Utah State over Nevada 69-64

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ian Martinez was scoreless until scoring 17 straight points for Utah State in the final 6:10, leading the Aggies to a 69-64 victory over Nevada on Tuesday night.

Martinez began his run with a layup to give the Aggies (13-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) a 54-46 lead. The Wolf Pack (8-6, 0-3) twice closed within two, but Martinez hit a 3-pointer for a 61-56 lead and had back-to-back layups after Nevada drew within 61-59 with 1:19 to go.

Tucker Anderson had 16 points off the bench for Utah State. Mason Falslev totaled 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Nick Davidson had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Nevada. Justin McBride added 11 points and Xavier Dusell scored 10 off the bench.

Davidson had seven points in a balanced first-half attack and Nevada took a 33-28 lead into halftime after trailing by eight.

Utah State has won three in a row since its only setback — a 75-73 home loss to UC San Diego.

