Hyder leads Cal Poly against UC Irvine after 22-point outing

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-2, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-8, 0-2 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

UC Irvine Anteaters (11-2, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (6-8, 0-2 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays UC Irvine after Jarred Hyder scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 86-82 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Mustangs have gone 4-1 in home games. Cal Poly ranks eighth in the Big West in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Owen Koonce leads the Mustangs with 5.4 boards.

The Anteaters have gone 1-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Cal Poly averages 83.9 points, 20.8 more per game than the 63.1 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.0% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The Mustangs and Anteaters match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koonce is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Mustangs.

Justin Hohn is averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 85.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.