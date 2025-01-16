Hurley’s 26 lead Vermont over Binghamton 72-64

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley’s 26 points helped Vermont defeat Binghamton 72-64 on Thursday night. Hurley shot 9 for…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley’s 26 points helped Vermont defeat Binghamton 72-64 on Thursday night.

Hurley shot 9 for 16 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (10-9, 3-1 America East Conference). Shamir Bogues scored 16 points while going 7 of 12 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and seven steals. Nick Fiorillo went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Bearcats (9-10, 1-3) were led in scoring by Tymu Chenery, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Binghamton also got 14 points from Ben Callahan-Gold. Gavin Walsh also had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Vermont next plays Thursday against NJIT at home, and Binghamton will host Albany (NY) on Saturday.

