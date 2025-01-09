Hurley’s 23 lead Vermont past UMass-Lowell 67-63

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — TJ Hurley scored 23 points as Vermont beat UMass-Lowell 67-63 on Thursday night. Hurley shot 6…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — TJ Hurley scored 23 points as Vermont beat UMass-Lowell 67-63 on Thursday night.

Hurley shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Catamounts (9-8, 2-0 America East Conference). Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored 17 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Nick Fiorillo had 10 points and shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Martin Somerville finished with 17 points and four assists for the River Hawks (12-5, 1-1). Max Brooks added nine points and three blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Vermont visits Bryant and UMass-Lowell plays NJIT at home.

