Hurley leads Vermont against Bryant after 23-point game

Vermont Catamounts (9-8, 2-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (7-9, 1-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont takes on Bryant after TJ Hurley scored 23 points in Vermont’s 67-63 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 in home games. Bryant is ninth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 78.5 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Catamounts are 2-0 in conference play. Vermont is sixth in the America East with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Barnett averaging 1.5.

Bryant averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earl Timberlake is averaging 16.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Hurley is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 82.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

