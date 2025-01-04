Hunt’s 16 help Richmond beat UMass 72-64

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt had 16 points in Richmond’s 72-64 win against UMass on Saturday. Hunt also had…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt had 16 points in Richmond’s 72-64 win against UMass on Saturday.

Hunt also had seven assists and five steals for the Spiders (7-8, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dusan Neskovic added 15 points and three steals. Mike Walz had 11 points.

Jaylen Curry led the Minutemen (5-10, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and eight rebounds. UMass also got 16 points from Rahsool Diggins and 11 points from Jayden Ndjigue.

Richmond took the lead with one second left in the first half and did not give it up. Hunt led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 34-31 at the break. Neskovic scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Richmond to an eight-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

