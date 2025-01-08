Huntley scores 21 in Appalachian State’s 74-51 win over Coastal Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — CJ Huntley’s 21 points helped Appalachian State defeat Coastal Carolina 74-51 on Wednesday night. Huntley also…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — CJ Huntley’s 21 points helped Appalachian State defeat Coastal Carolina 74-51 on Wednesday night.

Huntley also contributed 15 rebounds for the Mountaineers (8-7, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Myles Tate added 17 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had seven assists. Jalil Beaubrun shot 2 of 4 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jordan Battle led the way for the Chanticleers (8-8, 1-3) with 14 points. Noah Amenhauser added 11 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Appalachian State hosts James Madison and Coastal Carolina goes on the road to play Georgia State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.