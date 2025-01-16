Huntley puts up 26 as Appalachian State downs Old Dominion 62-43

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — CJ Huntley’s 26 points helped Appalachian State defeat Old Dominion 62-43 on Thursday night. Huntley also…

Huntley also contributed 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (10-7, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Myles Tate added 14 points while going 6 of 16 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) while he also had seven rebounds and seven assists. Jalil Beaubrun shot 2 of 4 from the field and 6 for 11 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Robert Davis Jr. led the way for the Monarchs (8-10, 4-2) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Sean Durugordon added 10 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Appalachian State visits James Madison and Old Dominion plays Georgia Southern at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

