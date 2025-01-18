Huntley leads Appalachian State against James Madison after 26-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits James Madison after CJ Huntley scored 26 points in Appalachian State’s 62-43 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Dukes have gone 8-1 at home. James Madison ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 4.1.

The Mountaineers are 4-2 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.5 assists per game led by Myles Tate averaging 5.4.

James Madison averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 70.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 70.4 James Madison gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Dukes.

Tate is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

