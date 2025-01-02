Hunter and Haggerty lead No. 21 Memphis to 90-62 win at Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points and PJ Haggerty added 19 as No. 21 Memphis beat…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points and PJ Haggerty added 19 as No. 21 Memphis beat Florida Atlantic 90-62 on Thursday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Dain Dainja had 16 points for the Tigers (11-3), who have won four of five. Colby Rogers scored 11 points and Moussa Cisse finished with 11 rebounds and two blocks.

The Tigers never trailed after opening the game on a 14-2 spurt. Consecutive 3-pointers from Hunter and Haggerty keyed the early surge.

Rogers’ 3-pointer with 4:59 remaining gave Memphis its largest lead at 79-51. That was matched on Cisse’s dunk with 18 seconds left for the final margin.

Kaleb Glenn led the Owls (7-7) with 12 points and Baba Miller added 10.

Takeaways

Memphis: The Tigers are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the third time this season. In week five, they were No. 16 before a double-digit home loss to Arkansas State dropped them from the rankings. In week seven, the Tigers were No. 21 but again fell out after their 13-point home loss to Mississippi State.

Florida Atlantic: Tre Carroll, who averaged 22 points in his previous four games, was limited to nine. He shot 3 of 10 from the field.

Key moment

The Owls reduced their deficit to 34-28 on Carroll’s jumper with 4:58 remaining in the first half before layups by Haggerty and Rogers restored a double-digit advantage for Memphis.

Key stat

The Tigers overcame 19 turnovers, one short of a season high, by shooting 10 of 18 on 3-pointers. Hunter was 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Up next

Memphis will host North Texas on Sunday, while FAU visits East Carolina the same day.

