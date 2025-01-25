Hunter and Clemson host Virginia Tech

Clemson Tigers (16-4, 8-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-11, 3-5 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (16-4, 8-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-11, 3-5 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits Virginia Tech after Chase Hunter scored 23 points in Clemson’s 86-72 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Hokies have gone 7-4 in home games. Virginia Tech has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 8-1 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Virginia Tech averages 70.1 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 67.0 Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Virginia Tech allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schutt averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Toibu Lawal is shooting 60.3% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hunter is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Tigers. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

