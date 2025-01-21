Hunter and Clemson host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (15-4, 7-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (9-9, 3-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (15-4, 7-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces Syracuse after Chase Hunter scored 20 points in Clemson’s 78-75 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Orange are 3-4 in conference matchups. Syracuse is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Clemson is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse averages 8.4 more points per game (75.1) than Clemson gives up to opponents (66.7).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.

Donnie Freeman is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

