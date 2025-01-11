Huijbens and Gonzaga host Washington State

Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-8, 4-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (10-7, 5-1 WCC) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-8, 4-2 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (10-7, 5-1 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Washington State after Maud Huijbens scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 82-56 win against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Cougars have gone 5-2 in home games. Washington State ranks sixth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in WCC play. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Yvonne Ejim averaging 8.3.

Washington State is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Washington State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Wallack is averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Cougars.

Allie Turner averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

