Huibregtse leads Wright State against Detroit Mercy after 21-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-15, 2-8 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (10-11, 4-6 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Detroit Mercy after Alex Huibregtse scored 21 points in Wright State’s 95-79 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders have gone 6-3 in home games. Wright State is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Titans are 2-8 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

Wright State averages 77.5 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 75.2 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 66.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 75.0 Wright State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Raiders. Huibregtse is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 15.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Titans. Grant Gondrezick II is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Titans: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

