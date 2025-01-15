Huff leads Chattanooga against Wofford

Wofford Terriers (9-8, 3-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-7, 2-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (9-8, 3-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-7, 2-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays Wofford after Honor Huff scored 31 points in Chattanooga’s 91-66 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Mocs have gone 7-2 at home. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon with 16.9 assists per game led by Huff averaging 2.9.

The Terriers are 3-1 against SoCon opponents. Wofford averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Chattanooga averages 77.5 points, 7.0 more per game than the 70.5 Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bash Wieland is shooting 55.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Mocs.

Kyler Filewich is averaging 11.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

