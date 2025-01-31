Huff and Chattanooga host Mercer

Mercer Bears (11-11, 4-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (14-8, 6-3 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Mercer Bears (11-11, 4-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (14-8, 6-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Mercer after Honor Huff scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 84-60 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs are 8-3 on their home court. Chattanooga is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 4-5 in conference games. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon with 14.3 assists per game led by Ahmad Robinson averaging 5.4.

Chattanooga makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Mercer has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Mocs. Bash Wieland is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Robinson is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.