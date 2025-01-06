Hubbard leads No. 17 Mississippi State against Vanderbilt after 21-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1, 1-0 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1, 1-0 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Mississippi State visits Vanderbilt after Josh Hubbard scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 85-50 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Commodores are 8-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in SEC play. Mississippi State has an 11-1 record against teams above .500.

Vanderbilt averages 86.1 points, 19.4 more per game than the 66.7 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State scores 17.5 more points per game (84.0) than Vanderbilt allows to opponents (66.5).

The Commodores and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Commodores.

Hubbard is shooting 43.4% and averaging 17.7 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.