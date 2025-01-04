Howard hosts Delaware State after Watson’s 23-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (7-7) at Howard Bison (5-9) Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5.5; over/under is…

Delaware State Hornets (7-7) at Howard Bison (5-9)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on Howard after Kaseem Watson scored 23 points in Delaware State’s 76-58 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Bison are 3-2 on their home court. Howard averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Anwar Gill with 3.5.

The Hornets are 0-7 in road games. Delaware State is the MEAC leader with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Martez Robinson averaging 6.3.

Howard makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Delaware State’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Howard has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

The Bison and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gill is averaging 9.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Bison.

Robinson is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.