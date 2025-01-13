Live Radio
Howard Fleming Jr’s double-double helps UT Rio Grande Valley hold off East Texas A&M 57-55

The Associated Press

January 13, 2025, 10:16 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Howard Fleming Jr. totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds to help UT Rio Grande Valley hold off East Texas A&M 57-55 on Monday night.

Cliff Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 for the Vaqueros (11-6, 3-3 Southland Conference).

Tay Mosher led the way for the Lions (2-15, 0-6) with 11 points. Demarco Bethea and TJ Thomas both scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

