Howard Fleming Jr’s double-double helps UT Rio Grande Valley hold off East Texas A&M 57-55

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Howard Fleming Jr. totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds to help UT Rio Grande Valley hold off East Texas A&M 57-55 on Monday night.

Cliff Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 for the Vaqueros (11-6, 3-3 Southland Conference).

Tay Mosher led the way for the Lions (2-15, 0-6) with 11 points. Demarco Bethea and TJ Thomas both scored nine.

