Houston withstands No. 24 Oklahoma State women for first win over ranked opponent since ’23

HOUSTON (AP) — Kierra Merchant scored 20 points and Gigi Cooke scored 16 points and Houston survived No. 24 Oklahoma…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kierra Merchant scored 20 points and Gigi Cooke scored 16 points and Houston survived No. 24 Oklahoma State beating the Cowgirls 79-76 on Tuesday night.

Eylia Love scored 15 points and Laila Blair scored 10 points for Houston, which built a game-high 26-point lead late in the third quarter.

Stailee Heard scored 17 points, Anna Gret Asi and Micah Gray scored 16 each and Macy Huard 11 for the Cowboys who outscored Houston 34-17 in the fourth to get back in it.

Heard stole the ball from Merchant with five seconds left and sprinted the other way. Absent a timeout, Heard pulled up for an uncontested 3-pointer which rimmed out to end the game.

Despite committing three turnovers in the last minute, it was Houston’s first win over a ranked opponent since Feb. 12, 2023 when it beat 24th-ranked South Florida.

The Cougars (5-12, 1-5 Big 12), who entered winless in conference play and losers of nine of their last 11 games, used a 12-0 run in the final four minutes of the half turning a 28-27 deficit into a 39-28 advantage.

It was Houston’s first halftime lead since its last win on Dec. 17 when the Cougars led Mississippi Valley State 53-21 at the break.

Merchant hit a pair of 3-pointers during the run, which continued into the third quarter with Merchant scoring three layups in an 8-2 outburst for a 47-30 lead. Houston kept up the offensive onslaught and went on to a 58-33 lead with 2:50 left in the third when Asi made 1 of 2 foul shots.

The Cowgirls (14-3, 4-2) travel to face UCF on Saturday. Houston travels to Baylor Friday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.