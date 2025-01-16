Houston visits Baylor after Merchant’s 20-point game

Houston Cougars (5-12, 1-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (15-3, 5-1 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (5-12, 1-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (15-3, 5-1 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston takes on Baylor after Kierra Merchant scored 20 points in Houston’s 79-76 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Bears have gone 10-1 at home. Baylor is eighth in college basketball with 19.3 assists per game led by Jada Walker averaging 5.9.

The Cougars are 1-5 in Big 12 play. Houston has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Baylor makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Houston averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Cougars match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Andrews is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 assists.

Eylia Love is averaging 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.