Houston takes on BYU on 3-game skid

Houston Cougars (4-10, 0-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (9-5, 0-3 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Cougars (4-10, 0-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (9-5, 0-3 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup with BYU as losers of three in a row.

The BYU Cougars are 5-2 on their home court. BYU ranks ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 61.2 points while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

The Houston Cougars are 0-3 in Big 12 play. Houston has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

BYU scores 67.4 points, 5.4 more per game than the 62.0 Houston allows. Houston averages 60.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 61.2 BYU allows.

The BYU Cougars and Houston Cougars meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the BYU Cougars, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Ashley Chevalier is averaging 3.9 points for the Houston Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: BYU Cougars: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Houston Cougars: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.