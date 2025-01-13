Houston faces Oklahoma State, aims to end 5-game slide

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (14-2, 4-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (4-12, 0-5 Big 12) Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (14-2, 4-1 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (4-12, 0-5 Big 12)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup with Oklahoma State as losers of five in a row.

The Cougars have gone 4-4 in home games. Houston averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cowgirls are 4-1 in conference games. Oklahoma State ranks second in the Big 12 with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Stailee Heard averaging 6.3.

Houston averages 60.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 56.0 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Cowgirls meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Blair is averaging 12.4 points for the Cougars.

Heard is averaging 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

