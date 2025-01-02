Houston Christian visits SFA following VanSickle’s 31-point outing

Houston Christian Huskies (4-7, 1-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (11-2, 1-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-7, 1-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (11-2, 1-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Houston Christian after Avery VanSickle scored 31 points in SFA’s 113-33 win against the Texas A&M-San Antonio Jaguars.

The Ladyjacks have gone 4-0 at home. SFA ranks seventh in the Southland in team defense, giving up 60.7 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Huskies are 1-1 in conference matchups. Houston Christian averages 18.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

SFA averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game SFA allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanSickle is shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

Tiffany Tullis is averaging 7.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 51.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

