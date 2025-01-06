Houston Christian visits SFA after Mackey’s 20-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (4-10, 1-2 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-7, 0-3 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (4-10, 1-2 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-7, 0-3 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -9.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces SFA after Julian Mackey scored 20 points in Houston Christian’s 63-61 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The ‘Jacks have gone 5-2 at home. SFA is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies are 1-2 in Southland play. Houston Christian is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

SFA averages 64.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 70.8 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The ‘Jacks and Huskies face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nana Antwi-Boasiako is averaging 9.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the ‘Jacks.

Mackey is averaging 14.9 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.