Houston Christian takes on Texas A&M-CC, seeks to stop 6-game skid

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (9-7, 1-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-11, 1-5 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian will try to stop its six-game skid when the Huskies take on Texas A&M-CC.

The Huskies are 4-5 on their home court. Houston Christian ranks ninth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 64.0 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Islanders are 1-4 in conference games. Texas A&M-CC is fourth in the Southland with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Paige Allen averaging 6.4.

Houston Christian is shooting 34.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 32.8% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 64.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the 64.0 Houston Christian allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Islanders face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Huskies.

Mireia Aguado is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 48.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

