Houston Christian takes on SFA after Mackey’s 20-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (4-10, 1-2 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-7, 0-3 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian visits SFA after Julian Mackey scored 20 points in Houston Christian’s 63-61 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The ‘Jacks have gone 5-2 in home games. SFA ranks third in the Southland with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako averaging 4.6.

The Huskies are 1-2 in Southland play. Houston Christian allows 70.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

SFA scores 64.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 70.8 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The ‘Jacks and Huskies square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the ‘Jacks.

Mackey is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

